Former world-class surf life saving champion Ben Johnston has used his leadership and fitness training to help him graduate as a sailor.

Ordinary Seaman Johnston, 22, from Tauranga, graduated recently from the Royal New Zealand Navy's (RNZN) first Basic Common Training intake of the year.

After 16 weeks of 5am starts and rigorous discipline, he is on track to learn a new trade as an electrical technician with the RNZN.

"Surf life saving, being a lifeguard, and having a good fitness level definitely helped," he said.

"I used to train two to three times a day, six days a week for my sport – swimming and running.

"And having had a leadership role in surf life saving teams and with my local surf life saving clubs helped too."

Ben Johnston competing in 2013. Photo / File

He was impressed with the level of teamwork required to get through the course.

"A lot of time is spent in the first few weeks developing that in high-stress activities, where we need to help each other to get through.

"We learn we are there for each other, as well as ourselves."

Ordinary Seaman Johnston started surf life saving when he was four and from 15 years competed in national and international competitions.

At 16 he was part of a victorious New Zealand under-20 team at the World Surf Life Saving Championships and he has had many successes as part of the national squad.

Now he is relishing a fresh start in something he has never done before.

His parents were excited about his decision to join the RNZN and he has had plenty of support from his brother, other family members, and friends.

However, it's his great-grandfather, World War II veteran and former Chief Petty Officer Jim Blackburn, 92, who probably has had the most satisfaction from Ordinary Seaman Johnston's decision to join.

"A lot of my decision was because of him... He had hoped someone in the family would join the forces at some point.

"He's a quiet man, but he has a lot of stories to tell. That's what interested me most in joining the Navy."

A recent video tour of the RNZN's new dive support and hydrography vessel HMNZS Manawanui was an eye-opener.

"It was good to see such a big new ship and it was exciting to know more about what they are training us for," he said.

"It helped us see how our trade fits in."