In the Bay of Plenty region, Māori rugby and the Maniapoto name have an intrinsic link to

one another.

Huri, Manu and the recently deceased Jim Maniapoto were famous for their rugby pedigree, it saw the three brothers represent both the Bay of Plenty and the Māori All Blacks.

While you won't see the Maniapoto name in the playing 23 when the Māori All Blacks take

to the field against the Flying Fijians in Rotorua on July 20, take a look a little further down the team list and the name does make an appearance.

Maru Maniapoto is a nephew to three rugby legends and is the liaison officer for the Māori All Blacks.

His link to Māori rugby doesn't end there. Maru's father Nepia was a proud Whakarewarewa Rugby Club player who also wore the Southern Māori jersey. Whakapapa and Māori culture play a significant role in Maru's whānau - his sister is singer/song writer Moana Maniapoto.

The Tuwharetoa/Ngāti Pikiao and Tuhourangi descendant says Whakapapa and Māori

culture also play a significant role in the Māori All Blacks.

"It makes you who you are so it's pretty important to know where you're from. We always

talk about those whakapapa connections, those relationships. It's something that lives and breathes within the team."

Maniapoto says he expects the encounter to be an epic battle between the two sides.

"The Fijians beat France so it will be a competitive match. They are building up for the

World Cup and they have some big strike power.

"The MABs don't have any All Blacks available for this match but we will have the next tier

down and it will give them the opportunity to push for a place in the World Cup squad. So

there is a lot to play for."

It will be the first time MABs coach Clayton McMillan has coached the team on home soil

and Maniapoto says it would be great to see the home crowd come out in droves to support a hometown lad.

"It's a special game for Clayton, he's a Whaka boy, he's played for the Bay and is a

Rotorua Boys' High School old boy. It's pretty awesome he's made it to where he is. There

are a lot of people who want to be where he is. It's a tough position but he's doing well."

Kickoff for the game is 7.30pm but Maniapoto hopes spectators can get down to the

Rotorua International Stadium early for all the pre-game activities.

Along with the Under-20 Māori taking on a Fijian Under-20 side in the curtain-raiser, there will be an Ahurei Pasifika Celebration at Westbrook Fields from 12-6pm.

There will be Pacific food stalls, art and entertainment. Entry is free and parking will be free up until 4pm.

"It's awesome for our cousins from the Fiji community and the other island communities to have their culture on display."

Tickets for the Maori All Blacks vs Fiji game are available on allblacks.com.