The police dive squad will today join the search for a fisherman missing since Monday.
A police media spokeswoman said the search started after a dinghy was seen floating in the harbour near Tanners Point.
The sighting coincided with a missing person report about a fisherman who had not come home.
The dive squad will search an area of the harbour near Bowentown in the Bay of Plenty.
The operation was still being treated as a rescue mission, the police spokeswoman said.
The fisherman is from Waihi Beach.
Yesterday, police, Coastguard and a rescue helicopter assisted in the search for the man who had been the sole occupant of a dinghy.
Police search co-ordinator Sergeant Vince Ranger said the search began on Monday afternoon with an aerial sweep by the Eagle helicopter and a harbour search by the Coastguard.
Coastguard Eastern Region operations manager Sunny Peeters said Coastguard was assisting the police with the search.