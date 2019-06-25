The police dive squad will today join the search for a fisherman missing since Monday.

A police media spokeswoman said the search started after a dinghy was seen floating in the harbour near Tanners Point.

The sighting coincided with a missing person report about a fisherman who had not come home.

The dive squad will search an area of the harbour near Bowentown in the Bay of Plenty.

The operation was still being treated as a rescue mission, the police spokeswoman said.

The fisherman is from Waihi Beach.

Yesterday, police, Coastguard and a rescue helicopter assisted in the search for the man who had been the sole occupant of a dinghy.

Police search co-ordinator Sergeant Vince Ranger said the search began on Monday afternoon with an aerial sweep by the Eagle helicopter and a harbour search by the Coastguard.

Coastguard Eastern Region operations manager Sunny Peeters said Coastguard was assisting the police with the search.