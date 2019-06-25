The dates and locations of collection events, including those in the Bay of Plenty, for the firearms amnesty and buy-back period have been announced.

One hundred and ninety two events will be held within the first three months across the country - in cities, towns and rural communities - in a variety of venues throughout the country, according to a written statement from police.

There is a list on the police website for collection events during the next three months, with more dates to be added soon right up until the amnesty stops on December 20.

People are urged to check the police website for updates, along with all the information people need to prepare to attend a collection event.

Advertisement

Most importantly, people need to remember to complete the online notification form.

Police would prefer that firearm owners hand in firearms at these collection events, but police also want to make it as easy as possible for people to hand in a firearm if they cannot make it to a collection event.

People are told to check the police website for other options.

A list of retailer and dealers – who will be able to collect firearms on police's behalf – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Collection events in the Bay of Plenty

July 19 - 21

Ohope Hall

Bluett Rd

9am - 1pm

July 26 - 28

Taupo Vintage Car Club

Hickling Park

9am - 1pm

August 2 - 4

Te Puke Sports Club

Atuaroa Road

9am - 1pm

August 9 - 11

Rotorua - International stadium

Devon St

9am - 2pm

August 16 - 18

Tokoroa Cricket Club

56 Mossop Rd

9am - 1pm

August 23 -25

Kawerau - Firmin Lodge

Waterhouse St

9am - 1pm

August 30 - September 1

Tauranga - Stadium Lounge

Baypark

9am - 1pm

September 6 - 8

Waiotahi Settlers Hall

9 Waiotahi Valley Rd, Ōpōtiki

9am - 12pm

September 13 - 15

Rotorua - International Stadium

Devon St

9am - 2pm

September 20 - 22

Murupara Sports Pavilion Hall

48 Pine Drive

9am - 1pm

September 27 - 29

Tauranga Stadium Lounge

Baypark

9am - 1pm