The dates and locations of collection events, including those in the Bay of Plenty, for the firearms amnesty and buy-back period have been announced.
One hundred and ninety two events will be held within the first three months across the country - in cities, towns and rural communities - in a variety of venues throughout the country, according to a written statement from police.
There is a list on the police website for collection events during the next three months, with more dates to be added soon right up until the amnesty stops on December 20.
People are urged to check the police website for updates, along with all the information people need to prepare to attend a collection event.
Most importantly, people need to remember to complete the online notification form.
Police would prefer that firearm owners hand in firearms at these collection events, but police also want to make it as easy as possible for people to hand in a firearm if they cannot make it to a collection event.
People are told to check the police website for other options.
A list of retailer and dealers – who will be able to collect firearms on police's behalf – will be announced in the coming weeks.
Collection events in the Bay of Plenty
July 19 - 21
Ohope Hall
Bluett Rd
9am - 1pm
July 26 - 28
Taupo Vintage Car Club
Hickling Park
9am - 1pm
August 2 - 4
Te Puke Sports Club
Atuaroa Road
9am - 1pm
August 9 - 11
Rotorua - International stadium
Devon St
9am - 2pm
August 16 - 18
Tokoroa Cricket Club
56 Mossop Rd
9am - 1pm
August 23 -25
Kawerau - Firmin Lodge
Waterhouse St
9am - 1pm
August 30 - September 1
Tauranga - Stadium Lounge
Baypark
9am - 1pm
September 6 - 8
Waiotahi Settlers Hall
9 Waiotahi Valley Rd, Ōpōtiki
9am - 12pm
September 13 - 15
Rotorua - International Stadium
Devon St
9am - 2pm
September 20 - 22
Murupara Sports Pavilion Hall
48 Pine Drive
9am - 1pm
September 27 - 29
Tauranga Stadium Lounge
Baypark
9am - 1pm