Kohanga Reo in Tauranga are going head to head to get as many women as possible to undergo breast and cervical screening for the chance to win prizes.

Eighteen Māori early childhood education centres will encourage their wāhine mā to undergo life-saving screening as part of Klash of the Kohanga Reo.

The Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation's Support to Screening team is running the challenge, which uses kaupapa Māori initiatives to boost screening rates for Māori women.

The Klash was launched at Matariki Mokotini where kohanga reo gathered to perform kapa hapa to celebrate the Māori New Year.

Advertisement

Support to Screening coordinator Joanne Tuhakaraina says kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) engagement with Māori is important and events such as Matariki Mokotini give the organisation an opportunity to do that.

"The kohanga love the idea and support the kaupapa. They are really positive about encouraging not only their own whānau, but all women to be screened, both to earn points and help us save lives."

The organisation's work to boost rates of breast screening among wāhine Māori was acknowledged by the Ministry of Health's National Screening Unit recently, which held up its rate of breast screening ­- 79 per cent of eligible Māori women in the region - as an example to other health agencies.

Services leader Philippa Jones says the organisation is "very happy" with the result and is working hard to achieve a similar rate with cervical screening.

Women who get breast or cervical screening, or both, between June 17 and July 26 will earn points for their chosen kohanga reo.

Updates will be posted on the Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation Facebook page.

The winning centre will get $1000 of prizes and the runner-up $500 of prizes, alongside prizes for individuals who participate.

Those who take part in the challenge will also be eligible to attend a pamper day with Waipu Hauora on July 27, including a kawakawa foot spa and mirimiri (massage).

To find out more about the challenge, or to book an appointment for screening, contact Joanne Tuhakaraina at the PHO, phone (07) 571 2100 ext 718 or email: joannet@wboppho.org.nz.