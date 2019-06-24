From Monday 1 July 1 off-street parking fees in some areas of the Tauranga city centre are set for a parking fee increase.

The Waterfront car park on Dive Cres will cost $8 per day, as will the TV3 rooftop car park.

Currently it costs $5 to park for three to four hours in the council's parking building, but this will rise to $6.

The hourly rate for parking on- and off-street will remain $2 per hour.

For a full list of parking charges and changes go to this link on the Tauranga City Council website.

https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/forms-fees-and-payments/fees-and-charges/parking-fees?utm_source=Media+list&utm_campaign=97f9833935-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_06_23_11_43&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b789258929-97f9833935-127535665