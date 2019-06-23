Residents of Te Puke and the surrounding area are invited to have their say on the new layout of the town centre at a public meeting next week.

The meeting on July 1 at the Te Puke War Memorial Hall Settlers' Lounge was organised by Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Kevin Marsh, according to a public notice.

The gathering is an opportunity for residents to share their view on the functionality of the Te Puke town centre and what can be improved, the notice said.

The meeting would be chaired by Te Puke Economic Development Group's Mark Boyle. All submissions and contributions at the meeting would be recorded and presented to Western Bay of Plenty District councillors.

Only members of the public would be allowed to speak at the event.

Public Meeting - Te Puke

July 1, 7pm

Te Puke War Memorial Settlers' Lounge