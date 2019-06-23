Shoppers and diners at Tauranga Crossing got more than they bargained for when line-dancers formed a flashmob and had a boogie in the mall.

Around 90 dancers took part in the surprise party to the sound of country classic Rockin' The Wagon Wheel.

After kicking off at about 1pm, flashmob had shoppers stopping to watch or record the action on their phone.

The flashmob dance crew in action. Photo / George Novak

Organiser Bruce Fletcher said line dancers from clubs around the Bay of Plenty took part in the dance.

"They were rapt and had a great time," he said.