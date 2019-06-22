Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Club Rugby Results 22.06.2019

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1:

Rangataua 7 vs Te Puke Sports 57

Mount Maunganui 53 vs Greerton Marist 17

Rangiuru 6 vs Te Puna 54

Tauranga Sports 43 vs Whakarewarewa 12

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1 Development:

Rangataua 31 vs Te Puke Sports 36

Mount Maunganui 35 vs Greerton Marist 14

Rangiuru 0 vs Te Puna 75

Tauranga Sports 29 vs Whakarewarewa 10

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 2:

Opotiki 29 vs Arataki 39

Te Teko 32 vs Ngongotaha 17

Ruatoki 31 vs Waikite 40

Kahukura 17 vs Marist St Michaels 40

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 2 Development:

Opotiki 55 vs Arataki 9

Te Teko 5 vs Ngongotaha 25

Ruatoki 24 vs Waikite 7

Kahukura 12 vs Marist St Michaels 50

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Division 1:

Murupara 54 vs Papamoa 7

Reporoa 52 vs Poroporo 12

Rotoiti 26 vs Whakatane Marist 31

Paroa 52 vs Judea 25

Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Division 2:

Katikati 53 vs Matata 5

Eastern Districts 16 vs Edecumbe 8

Galatea/Waiohau 53 vs Waimana 14

Farmlands Co-operative Senior Reserves:

Greerton vs Ngongotaha (no score received yet)

Tauranga Sports 5 vs Matakana 52

Te Puna - BYE

Toi Ohomai Baywide Secondary Schools Rugby Results 22.06.2019

Baywide 1st XV Division One Results:

Aquinas College 22 vs Rotorua Boys High School Barbarians 10

Tauhara College 41 vs Te Whakekura o Mauao 12

Trident High School 31 vs John Paul College 5

Taupo Nui A Tia 29 vs Western Heights High School 22

Baywide 1st XV Division Two Results:

Mount Maunganui College 24 vs Papamoa College 15

Katikati College vs Tauranga Boys College Blue (score not received)

Te Puke High School vs Tauranga Boys College III (win by default)

Otumeotai College vs Opotki College (win by default)

Baywide 1st XV Division Three Results:

Bethlehem College vs Trident High School II (score not received)

Rotorua Boys High School IV 19 vs Tongariro School 39