A number of agencies came together at the beach in Pāpāmoa this weekend with a focus on safety and compliance.

Today the Pāpāmoa police, Tauranga City Council, and fisheries officers gathered at the beach at Karewa Parade to enforce and educate on safety and regulations.

Volunteers from Pāpāmoa's Community Patrol were also there.

Sergeant Tristan Murray, officer in charge of Pāpāmoa police, said they were holding the joint agency operation down on the beach to help in making it a safer place, particularly in regards to vehicles being on the beach.

He said only quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) with a council permit may be driven on the beach.

Murray said there had been reports of vehicles on the beach which were not permitted, people not wearing helmets and other safety issues they were interested in.

"Today most of the quad bikes and ATVs have been compliant. We did have one person try to do a runner."

He said the agencies would be doing this sort of operation on a more regular basis throughout the year to make sure the regulations around vehicles continued to be followed.

"The majority of people here are positive about the police and other agencies being on the beach enforcing regulations. For police our primary focus is obviously safety."

Tye Tahuriorangi of regulation monitoring with Tauranga City Council said it had been a positive day and compliance had been good.

"We have spoken to a few people who have been educated on the bylaws."

He said this was the first time they had taken this co-ordinated multi-agency approach, and were hoping to keep it going.

Tahuriorangi said it had been an educational approach and they did expect the operation would curb behaviours, and there had been some positive feedback too.

Tauranga fishery officer Jodie Cole said they had been doing compliancy checks along the beach and checking fish.

He said it had been a good operation and the level of fisheries compliance had been very good.

"It's a great idea to have all the agencies in one area, getting the same message out there, and all trying to achieve the same aim, which is compliance."

Pāpāmoa resident Brian Joel said he came down to the beach on his quad bike pretty much every second day, or when possible, to go fishing and because he just loved "our beautiful beach".

"I think it is great, it's good to see them down here. I wish they were here a little bit more often, when all the guys are hooning and probably giving the rest of us a bad name."

Joel said he did not see vehicles that weren't permitted a lot, but they were still there every now and again.

"A lot go into the sand dunes and rip into them, which is what they are trying to preserve."