A crash in Tauranga's Welcome Bay is causing major delays for motorists.

The two-car crash happened about 6.40pm on Welcome Bay Rd, near Welcome Bay lane.

Emergency services area at the scene.

The road was closed for some time due to debris on the road.

She said there was quite a lot of disruption to motorists, she said.

A police media spokeswoman said the road was expected to be reopened to traffic shortly.

One person suffered minor injuries.

A witness said two crashed cars were on separate sides of the road. One was a small SUV similar to a Nissan Murano, the other a dark coloured Honda which was partly on a curb with its driver door still open. Both cars were damaged.

The traffic was being controlled by a single person.