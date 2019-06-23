

From zero to hero is how you could describe Tauranga woman Lin Evans-Keo, who is on a journey to bring positive change to women and children across the world.

But don't be fooled by her bubbly nature and her kind voice. It wasn't always sunshine and puppy dogs for her.

This weekend Evans-Keo will compete in her dream pageant in Las Vegas - Ms United International.

Her journey in pageants started only four years ago after the relationship she knew so well crumbled around her.

"I lost all of my self-esteem and I no longer believed in myself," Evans-Keo said.

She said as a kind gesture, a friend suggested she try modelling to take back her confidence.

"But I turned it down because I felt like crap."

But a little perseverance from her friend and Evans-Keo was soon in front of the camera.

It was in 2016 and her first competition when she was crowned Ms Earth New Zealand and then become hooked.

Lin Evans-Keo's new-found confidence is a trait that even surprises her some days. Photo / Andrew Warner

Evans-Keo went on to compete on the international stage as Ms Cambodia International in Singapore and it was there she was awarded the Model Look of the Year award.

"I started to believe in myself that I could actually do this."

She said she had changed from a person too nervous to talk to someone face-to-face, to a person who got excited about speaking in public.

"From there to here, I have been through a lot and the change in myself is magnificent.

"I am just gobsmacked at myself, I can't believe it."

A firm believer in proving those wrong who say you can't, Evans-Keo now hoped to help disadvantaged children through education and be the voice for domestic abuse victims on the world stage.

And although she is originally from Cambodia, representing New Zealand doesn't faze her.

"This is my home," she said.

"I choose to live here because of the kindness and now I will live here for the rest of my life."