The Hits Bay of Plenty radio announcer Will Johnston is a winner at the prestigious New Zealand Radio Awards.

Johnston's daytime show, which airs in the Bay between 9am and 3pm, scored an award in the category Best Music Non-Breakfast Solo Host - Non-Network.

The awards were held last night at a glittering event at Sky City, Auckland.

The Hits Bay of Plenty show was a joint winner with The Hits Auckland's Dave Nicholas daytime show.

Johnston thanked his local audiences and said his win was "down to the fun, diverse crowd of people we have in the Bay".

"While it is great to be recognised in these awards by peers, the show is nothing without all the people who listen and call and interact with the show, or who I meet out and about at events. The show wouldn't happen without you, so thank you, this award is for you too."

Johnston, who lives in Mount Maunganui, also writes a weekly column for Indulge magazine in the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend and is a regular restaurant reviewer.

He said although celebrations lasted long into the night, he is back at work as usual in the Bay this weekend, as MC for TEDx Tauranga on Saturday, and again at the Te Ranga Possum and Pig Hunt show.

NZME Bay of Plenty general manager Greg Murphy said the team was really proud of Johnston.

"He's always been a winner in the Bay, and now the radio awards have recognised that too."

New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) brands were big winners across a number of categories, with ZM winning a slew of awards including best Station of the Year - Network, and ZM's Fletch, Vaughan and Megan winning Best Music Breakfast Show.

NZME's Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport teams, also scored huge wins, and dominated the current affairs categories, with more than 10 big winners sweeping almost every major news, sport and talk award.

About the awards

-New Zealand Radio Awards annually recognise excellence in radio broadcasting in New Zealand.

-The administration of the awards is supported by the Radio Broadcasters Association which is the industry body representing NZ commercial radio.