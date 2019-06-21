Baywide women's rugby is set to go up a gear as the second round of competition gets under way this weekend.

Rangiuru, Rangataua, Whakarewarewa and Waimana finished in the top four in round one and will now play in the Premier division. They will play three round robin games before semifinals and finals.

Tonight, Rangiuru hosd Rangataua at Centennial Park and on Sunday Waimana host Whakarewarewa at 1pm.

Bay of Plenty Rugby women's rugby development manager Kendra Reynolds said there was plenty to play for in the second round.

Advertisement

"The Premiership division marks a clean slate for the four teams as points from the previous round are not carried over. Teams will be looking to put their best foot forward each game to secure a home semifinal," Reynolds says.

Mount Maunganui, who were seeded fifth after round one, will play sixth seed Rotoiti at Blake Park this Sunday at 1pm for the Championship title.

The season has come to an end for Matata and while they did not manage a win in their second season, they showed they have some exciting young talent coming through in the small Eastern Bay of Plenty town.

Reynolds said it would be great to see the rugby community get behind the two teams playing in the Championship final.

"Battle of the Kaimai showed our community how well Bay of Plenty teams rally behind each other with provincial pride on the line. I know a lot of the players are looking forward to regrouping to watch the two teams in a competitive match.

"I also want to take the opportunity to wish our Black Fern representatives the best of luck as they head to the USA for their international test matches."

Baywide Rugby Draw

Premier 1:

Rangataua v Te Puke at Te Ariki Park, Rangiuru v Te Puna at Centennial Park, Tauranga Sports v Whakarewarewa at Tauranga Domain, Mount Maunganui Sports v Greerton at Blake Park.

Premier 2:

Ōpōtiki v Arataki at Princess St Reserve, Te Teko v Ngongotahā at Dunderdale Park, Ruatoki v Waikite at Tiwi Black Park, Kahukura v Marist St Michael's at Kuirau Park.

Division 1:

Murupara v Pāpāmoa at Ngatimanawa Park, Reporoa v Poroporo at Reporoa Rugby Club, Rotoiti v Whakatāne Marist at Emery Park, Paroa v Judea at Lawson Park.

Division 2:

Katikati v Matata at Moore Park, Eastern Districts v Edgecumbe at Paengaroa Domain, Galatea/Waiohau v Waimana at Galatea Domain.

Senior Reserves:

Greerton Marist v Ngongotahā at Greerton park, Tauranga Sports v Matakana at Tauranga Domain, Te Puna - Bye.

Women's Premier:

Rangiuru v Rangataua at Centennial Park (played Friday night), Waimana v Whakarewarewa at Waimana Domain.

Women's Championship Final:

Mount Maunganui v Rotoiti at Blake Park.