Confidence in Bay of Plenty's economy has nosedived in the last three months. Other than feeling the cold and a slowdown in the property market, local business leaders can't quite put their finger on why economic confidence in the region has taken such a plunge. Bay of Plenty Times business reporter Zoe Hunter investigates the results of a new survey.

Bay of Plenty business experts are questioning a new survey showing economic confidence in the region plummeting 30 per cent within three months.

Business leaders say the region's economy was as buoyant as ever despite a winter slow down in

