There is a heavy police presence in Welcome Bay this morning.

Police vehicles can be seen at the intersection Kaitemako Rd and Panorama Drive.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed that police are executing a pre-planned search warrant.

A witness who lives near the scene, who does not want to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times she could hear police giving instructions through a loud speaker.

"They were saying things like 'you need to come out now' and 'come out with your hands up'."

She said she counted 10 police vehicles, including mufti cars, a police ute, a police van and a dog unit.

Armed police have blocked off the entrance to Panaroma Drive and Beech Court.

She said no one could get in or out of the intersection and children were starting to arrive for school bus pick-up.

She understands it involved a property at the bottom of the hill.

More to come