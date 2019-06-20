Due to a crash State Highway 2 is closed in both directions between the State Highway 2 and State Highway 30 junction and Taneatua Rd.

New Zealand Transport Agency posted this morning on their Twitter of the crash near Station Rd at 6.15am - resulting in the road closure.

SH2 WAIMANA GORGE - CRASH - 6:15AM

Due to a crash near Station Road, SH2 is closed in both directions between SH2/SH30 junction and Taneatua Road. A detour is in place. Please follow the detour and allow for the extra travel time. ^MF pic.twitter.com/LX5xW9TlDy — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 20, 2019

A police spokeswoman said a crash had just come in but the information was limited at this stage.

She said the crash was between a van and a 4WD car on State Highway 2 between Angle and White Pine Bush Rd.

It appeared there were no injuries she said.

A detour is in place from State Highway 2 and the State Highway 30 junction.

Southbound traffic continues on State Highway 30 eastbound to Whakatāne town and Hinemoa St and continue to Arawa Rd.

Turn right on to Valley Rd then continue on to Taneatua Rd, back to SH2.

New Zealand Transport Agency said for northbound traffic do the reverse.