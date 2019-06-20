Casey Ward will travel to the World Wakeboarding Championships in Abu Dhabi later this year. Photo / Supplied 200619supbop4.jpg

MOUNT MAUNGANUI COLLEGE

Synchronised swimming

Zyleika Pratt is a Mount Maunganui College student who has achieved much success in synchronised swimming.

She brought home excellent results at the recent Synchronised Swimming North Island Championships including a first placing in 13/14/15 solo, 13/14/15 figures, Junior Free Solo, Junior Free Duet, Junior Technical Duet, and Open Free Combo (where she was a member of a team of 10).

These are impressive results and highlight Zyleika's talent in the sport.

She has also been selected as a member of the New Zealand Aquafern team at the FINA Artistic Swimming World Championships in Gwangju, Korea from July 6-21. The school wishes Zyleika the best of luck for the competition.

She also won Intermediate Girls Overall Swimming Champion at the Bay of Plenty Swimming Championships last term.



Water Polo

We also wish to congratulate Chanelle West and Elle Smith, who have been selected for the New Zealand Youth Women's Waterpolo Team, which will travel to France and Greece from August 9-24. It is also pleasing to see these girls plus Renee Burggraaf, Maddi Culpan, Nicole Mc Laren, Lucy Mano, Charlotte Narby and Parker Thomas involved in the Tauranga Women's team that came second last week at the National Women's Waterpolo Championships.



Wakeboarding

Casey Ward is a junior student at Mount Maunganui College and also the 2019 NZ Junior Wakeboarding Champion. He will be representing New Zealand at the World Wakeboarding Championships in Abu Dhabi later this year.



Football

All three Mount Maunganui College football teams were successful last weekend, winning their respective games. Our 2nd XI girls won 6-nil against Otumoetai Black.

The young team has made great strides and trains hard, which is pleasing to see.

The school's 1st XI girls team played a super exciting game scoring their best win of the season, finishing 4-nil against Bethlehem College 1st XI. Kayleigh Belt, Aneesha Shallcross, Caitlin Harris and Holly Miners all scored goals.

The boys' 1st XI team also achieved a solid 3-2 win against Tauranga Boys selection.



Rugby

The Mount Maunganui College 1st XV rugby team recently traveled down the coast to Ōpōtiki where they showed resilience in a physical battle with some challenging encounters in their 41-19 victory. Jamaiah Ihe scored two tries, Ben Carr was strong all day and Brayden Hathaway supported him well, earning two tries.



Basketball

Mount Maunganui College Senior A boys basketball members Rico and Salem attended the Basketball Pacific Under 18 Koru trial in Rotorua last weekend. They will find out if they made the team in early July.