A Tauranga high school student has been accepted into a prestigious dance school in the United States.

Madeleine Limmer, a Year 11 student at ACG Tauranga, has been accepted to the University of North Carolina School of the Arts High School dance programme.

The programme is the exclusive educational affiliate school of the American Ballet Theatre, renowned for its esteemed alumni and industry connections.

Madeleine has been dancing since age 3 and has spent the past three years attending summer intensive dance programmes in France and the USA.

Living in New Zealand made it difficult to audition live, but an audition video saw her gain offers to multiple full-time programmes, including The Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia and Joffrey Ballet School in New York City.

She was inspired to choose University of North Carolina School of the Arts by her hero and renowned ballerina Gillian Murphy.

"It has a strong academic curriculum and also teaches drama, visual arts, music and dance in preparation for university and careers in those fields," Madeleine said.

Her teacher, Nicky Gawler, said Madeleine was an incredibly well-balanced student.

"She is driven and dedicated and this desire to achieve has allowed her to succeed at both her studies and her dancing, without one negatively impacting the other."

Madeleine will start at UNCSA High School in August.