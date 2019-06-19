Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai on Monday.

He was 52-year-old Gregory Matthew Farrell from Hamilton.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the crash involving two vehicles on SH29, near Ruahihi Rd.

Two others were hurt in the crash.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash was reported to emergency services at 2.20pm.

The fatality was the latest to an already "grim" Bay of Plenty road toll.

By May 25, 40 people had been killed on the Bay's roads. It is understood Monday's death brought the toll to 41.