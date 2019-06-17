Karangahake Gorge State Highway 2 will be closed again tonight as road works continue.

The NZ Transport Agency advised through a statement the gorge would be closed for maintenance works overnight from 8pm to 5am on June 18 after the closure on June 17.



Signage and cordons will be in place between Paeroa and Waihī.

NZTA wanted to remind motorists detours for the route were significant and would add about an hour of additional travel time via State Highway 29 for southbound and State Highway 25A for northbound traffic.