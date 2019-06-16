Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's Rose - the helicopter.

A new US Black Hawk helicopter hit the skies this weekend after making its home in the Bay of Plenty.

Whakatāne based Kahu NZ shared the news on its Facebook page.

"After a few good years we now have our own Black Hawk (N160PA) resident and operating in New Zealand.

"This aircraft is like no other. It's immensely impressive and going to have an amazing future here in New Zealand and our neighbouring regions."

The company has called it Rose after the owner's mother.

Formerly Frontier Helicopters, Kahu NZ is a professional helicopter business operating in the Eastern Bay of Plenty since 1998.

The company conducts various air transport, external load and training operations and therefore has a large variety of other aircraft.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is the United States Army's primary medium-lift utility transport and air assault aircraft.

The four-bladed, twin-engine, medium-lift utility helicopter was designed to carry 11 combat troops in addition to a crew of three and was intended to serve in utility, air assault, medivac, command and control, and reconnaissance roles.