Was it hard to get out of bed this morning? Well, it wasn't just Monday-itis.

Temperatures across the Bay of Plenty were lower than normal this morning, making the warmth of your bed more attractive than the 1C felt in some places.

Metservice duty meteorologist Curtis Hayes said lows were bringing temperatures down to 1C, although Tauranga got off lightly with a mild 10C.

"Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be pretty clear which will mean cold overnight temperatures.

"It won't be as cold as down south but it will be colder than it has been with frosty conditions on the road and things like that."

Cooler overnight temperatures set in from tomorrow for the South Island with Timaru expected to drop as low as -2C. Gradually getting colder as the week progresses so remember to wrap up and keep the firewood stocked up. ^KL pic.twitter.com/qOuBqjTMUN — MetService (@MetService) June 16, 2019

But the weather was typical for this time of the year, Hayes said, even though winter hit hard on June 1 with "the big system that came through bringing the cold conditions".

"It has been pretty winter-like and this week will feel like it."

But it is not all bad news, although the latter end of the week brings rain, temperatures will be warming up.

"After Wednesday, we have another system coming on bringing some cloud and possibly some rain along the coast.

"Friday there is a front passing with a period of rain throughout the day but it will pass by Friday night and then things should improve although it could still be cloudy on Saturday," Hayes said.

"With that system and those northerlies developing, it will actually warm up quite a bit, so highs in the day are around mid teens and lows in the night would be around eight degrees."

Today's weather

Tauranga:

Fine, then chance shower from afternoon. Southwesterlies. High15C. Low 5C.

Rotorua:

Fine, then chance shower from afternoon. Southwesterlies. High 12C. Low 2C.

Whakatāne:

Fine, then chance shower from afternoon. Southwesterlies. High 15C. Low 1C.