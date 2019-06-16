The 70th Summerset National Indoor Bowls Championships at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre concluded with the fours championships on Saturday.

Matthew Ellis, Jason Parker, Anthony McQuoid and Delwyn Ellis, of Counties Manukau, came out on top in the Open Division. They defeated Shaun Blackbourn, James Sullivan, Jeremy Markham and Bronwyn McNally, of Canterbury, 12-4.

For all of the players, it was their first national championship title. Matthew Ellis finally broke the drought - he has often been the bridesmaid - and clinched a victory. He was runner-up in the pairs in 2000 and fours in 2010, third equal in the singles in 1999 and fours in 2007and 2015 and also runner-up in the Champion of Champion Singles in 2006 and 2007.

Jason Parker was runner-up in the fours in 2010 and mixed fours in 2018, Anthony McQuoid was runner-up in the pairs in 2008 and third-equal in the fours in 2011, while Delwyn Ellis was third-equal in the fours in 2015.

To reach the final Ellis defeated David Philpott, Suzanne Mackie, Brian Hotton and Bev Diamond, of Southland, 13-5, while Blackbourn beat Grant l'Ami, Paul Midgley, Mike Phipps and Lorraine Phipps, of Tauranga, 11-5.

The Masters fours were won by Gordon Lang, Carol Lovell, Yvonne Collins and Tricia Lang, of King Country. They defeated Craig Whiteside, Barry Black, Helen Black and Robyn Whiteside, of Tauranga, 12-5.

To reach the final, Lang beat Mark Sheard, Chris Guy, Cecil Tubb and Helen Rennie, of Ashburton, 10-7, while Whiteside beat Wes Drent, Jeanette Riley, Dave Crockett and Marg Crockett, of Tauranga, 12-8.

The Robertson Cup for the Player of the Open Tournament was won by Tauranga's Mike Phipps and the Rayner Trophy for the Player of the Masters Tournament was won by Bronnie Read, of North Taranaki. The Patron's Cup was won by Tauranga.

National Indoor Bowls Championship winners:

Open Singles: Tim Veale, Manawatu.

Masters Singles: Dora Warren, Hawke's Bay.

Open Pairs: Grant I'Ami and Mike Phipps, Tauranga.

Masters Pairs: Bronnie Read and Colleen Riddock, North Taranaki.

Open Triples: Grant l'Ami, Mike Phipps and Lorraine Phipps, Tauranga

Masters Triples: Barry Chapman, Selwyn Hale and Dennis Hale, Waikato.

Open Fours: Matthew Ellis, Jason Parker, Anthony McQuoid and Delwyn Ellis, Counties Manukau.

Masters Fours: Gordon Lang, Carol Lovell, Yvonne Collins and Tricia Lang, King Country.