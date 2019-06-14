A three-car nose-to-tail has partially blocked State Highway 2 south of Omokoroa Rd.

Police were called to the crash in Whakamarama on State Highway 2 at 3.37pm.

A police media spokeswoman said three cars were in a minor nose-to-tail and there were currently no reports of injuries.

She said two tow-trucks were called and one power pole had been hit.

One lane was blocked but she could not confirm which direction the traffic was blocked.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one fire engine was called to the scene and was helping manage traffic.