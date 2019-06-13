Two people have been treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a building in a Tauranga shopping centre.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the car was reported to have crashed into a building next to Spotlight, located in the Gate Pa Shopping Centre.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said one ambulance and one fire appliance was there and the car had crashed into a pole that was part of the building.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

