A pedestrian has been taken to Tauranga Hospital after being struck by a car in Tauranga this morning.

A police communications spokeswoman said the woman was struck on the intersection of 6th Avenue and Cameron Rd about 9.50am blocking one lane for a time.

The pedestrian was taken to Tauranga Hospital but her condition was unknown, she said.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was also taken Tauranga Hospital after a crash involving a car and the motorbike at the intersection of Clarke Rd and SH2 about 8am today

One person suffered moderate injuries, the police spokeswoman said.

The cause of both crashes is still being investigated and anyone with any information should call the police on their non-emergency 105 number.