One person is injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Te Puna.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 near Clarke Rd about 8am.

According to the St John Twitter page two ambulances attended the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

There were no blockages and traffic was flowing.

The fire service was also been notified.





13/06/19 08:06: Traffic incident in Te Puna. 1 patient treated, 1 patient transported to Tauranga Hospital. No further details available. https://t.co/X9fJjDh45o — St John (@StJohnAlerts) June 12, 2019