A woman was taken to hospital after a car rolled on a Whakatāne road last night.

A police media spokesman said police were called to the incident half way up Gorge Rd at 6.26pm.

The spokesman said the car slipped off the road near the edge of the hill and traffic was not blocked.

He said the woman was taken to hospital but there were no details on the extent of her injuries.

