Rotorua Hospital, where Dr Timothy Mathews worked for 26 years before retiring. Photo / file

A long-serving Bay of Plenty surgeon who missed out on a retirement payment and took his boss to court has won nearly 40 days' worth of pay.

Dr Timothy Mathews worked for the Bay of Plenty District Health Board as an ear, nose and throat surgeon for 26 years. When he retired at the end of 2013, he was looking forward to a gratuity to reflect his long service. However, he did not receive this.

In an Employment Court of New Zealand judgment, the DHB stated that because Mathews continued to work afterwards in a private practice, he should have been regarded as having resigned rather than retired. This would have meant he had no entitlement to a retirement payment of any kind.

In April 1987, Mathews emigrated from South Africa to work at the Rotorua Hospital as a part-time ear, nose and throat surgeon and also began a private practice to make up his hours to full-time.

At the time, Rotorua Hospital was part of the Waikato Hospital Board but this changed from July 1, 1989, the Rotorua, Tauranga and Whakatane Hospitals were constituted as the Bay of Plenty Area Health Board.