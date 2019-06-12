Bay of Plenty Police are investigating an alleged abduction in Paengaroa that happened on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said the victim was approached by two men in his home about 9am.

The spokesperson said the men stole items from the victim's house before forcing him to accompany him in their vehicle.

The men drove off, later dropping the victim off on the side of the road, the spokesperson said.

The man was uninjured and police are conducting a number of inquiries, including forensic examinations, according to the spokesperson.

Police were first informed of the alleged abduction at 4.10pm on Monday, a police media spokeswoman said earlier.