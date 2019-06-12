One of the authors of a book of poems and a short story, which pays tribute to a Tauranga man hopes it will spark donations for a memorial fund launched his memory.

Bruce Nicholls, 88, from Judea said he and his wife Terry were deeply affected by the death of Joshua Tingey, 28, who was killed in a paragliding accident on Mauao on February 16 last year.

Nicholls, a retired Tauranga teacher, along with contributions from several others feature in a new book titled simply Poems by Bruce and Others which pay tribute to Tingey.

Most of Nicholls' 22 poems and his short story were written in 1984 and 1985.

Also featured in the book is his poem titled Not Lost in the Oceans of Memories which he wrote on January 6 this year and a poem by Josh's 13-year-old cousin Milan Hood.

Nicholls said he had known the Tingey family since age 4 when he met Josh's late grandmother Pamela and her twin sister Patricia married his late brother Jack.

Josh Tingey was killed in a paragliding incident last year. Photo / Supplied

"The Tingeys are a much-loved and respected family and Josh's death is a huge tragedy. We all still feeling the loss deeply today," he said.

"The aim of this book is two-fold. I have sent two copies to each of high schools in the Western Bay in the hope it can be used as part of the students' classroom lessons.

"I hope that it can also encourage people to contribute to the memorial fund set up in Josh's memory with all the proceeds going to help youth in the Western Bay of Plenty."

A tearful Mrs Nicholls said she was Josh's nanny and described him as the "perfect boy" and an "outstanding" young man.

The memorial fund set up by the Tingey family and his fiance Rebecca Wotton's family is managed by the Acorn Foundation.

Theresa Tingey said so far $42,000 had been raised which included an inaugural donation by her son's Otago University Bachelor of Surveying classmates.

"Josh was a kind, caring person and an influencer who was passionate about wanting to help other people to enable them to become the best they could be.

"We hope this memorial fund will change the lives and the futures of so many young people in this district for many years to come," she said.

Janice Wotton said Josh and her daughter Rebecca were passionate about giving a little bit more of a helping hand to those who are life's underdogs, including youth-at-risk.

"We hope this is something very positive to come out of such a horrible tragedy and become a lasting legacy to honour Josh's passion for showing kindness to others."

Donations can be made to bank account number 02 0466 0117382 02, quoting the reference J Tingey and your name.