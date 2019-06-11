One person was seriously injured and a motorcyclist was briefly trapped after a motorcycle and car collided near Baypark.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on State Highway 29a just before the roundabout connecting State Highway 29a and 2 about 9 last night.

The spokeswoman said the motorcyclist was briefly trapped after the crash and one person was in a serious condition, but it wasn't clear whether the motorcyclist was seriously injured.

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances were called at 8.56pm.

The spokeswoman said one patient was transferred to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

The road was reopened about 10pm.