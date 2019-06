State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range is partially closed today.

The westbound lane of the highway has been closed at Hanga Road for vehicle recovery, according to the New Zealand Transport Agency website.

The recovery work was scheduled to begin at 10.10am and run until 11am.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

Alternative routes include State Highway 2, State Highway 36 and State Highway 28.