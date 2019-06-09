The Tremain Group has expanded further in the Bay of Plenty real estate market with the purchase of two established Katikati businesses.

Tremains has bought and merged Skelton Real Estate and Claridges Real Estate Katikati (AJM Limited), creating two new brands: Tremains Real Estate and Rental Services and Colliers Rural and Agribusiness.

The businesses, which have eight staff, start trading under their new brands today from Main Rd, Katikati and will service the greater Katikati and surrounding areas.

Tremains Group general manager Anton Jones said the "exciting" opportunity for change came as the market became more "static" compared to the buoyancy seen four years ago.

"There is now more of an even playing field when it comes to the highly competitive real estate market, and we want to tap into that and do things differently and better for our staff, clients and customers," Jones said.

Expanding into Katikati made sense as the local market was still strong with more people from Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington relocating to both the Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga, he said.

Jones said the purchase and merger was a "strategic decision" in line with Tremain Group's goal to become a major player in the Bay of Plenty real estate market.

"We definitely want to be at the top in our field in what we do and the successes we achieve for our clients and customers."

Tremains, founded in 1970, had 140 staff across its five Hawke's Bay officers and eight Bay of Plenty locations.

"We want to be here for a long time not a short time and that means we need to do things right and do our very best for our staff and clients from the outset," Jones said.

Tremains Northern chief executive Hayden Duncan said the Tremains and Colliers Rural combination would offer "a one-stop shop" with specialists in the residential/lifestyle and rural sector.

"Our success comes as a result of making sure that we have the best people in the market who create great experiences for clients backed by exceptional support and resources.

"We couldn't be happier to move into a marketplace with market leaders Keith Skelton, Merv Gardiner, Angela Fowler and their teams."

Skelton Real Estate, which has been run by Skelton for over 40 years, is a well-established and known brand in the Katikati area, with many loyal local clients, he said.

"I believe we will be a force to be reckoned with and will have a very positive impact on the market," Skelton said.

Claridges Real Estate, Katikati (AJM Limited) experienced owners Merv Gardiner and Angela Fowler will continue managing the newly branded businesses.

The pair said rebranding to Tremains and Colliers Rural was a positive growth move.

"We see valuable benefits for our clients - with greater resources on offer, including up-to-date digital technology, a central hub of support and a pool of salespeople with extensive databases to draw from," Gardiner said.

Richard Graham, general manager of Colliers Rural and Agribusiness, said the merger showed continued investment and "commitment" to the rural market and local communities in the Bay of Plenty region.