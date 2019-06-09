The Tremain Group has expanded further in the Bay of Plenty real estate market with the purchase of two established Katikati businesses.

Tremains has bought and merged Skelton Real Estate and Claridges Real Estate Katikati (AJM Limited), creating two new brands: Tremains Real Estate and Rental Services and Colliers Rural and Agribusiness.

The businesses, which have eight staff, start trading under their new brands today from Main Rd, Katikati and will service the greater Katikati and surrounding areas.

Tremains Group general manager Anton Jones said the "exciting" opportunity for change came as the market became more "static" compared to the

