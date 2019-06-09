It's every kid's dream to dress up as their favourite fantasy world character and thousands did just that at the Tauranga Armageddon Expo.

The two-day expo returned for its third year to Tauranga, transforming Trustpower Baypark Arena into a pop culture fantasy wonderland for those big and small.

The Eady-Paterson family from Mount Maunganui were among the thousands of dedicated followers who poured into the venue over the weekend.

Mila Paterson, 7, and her brother Arlo, 3, of Mount Maunganui, came dressed as their favourite Avengers characters at the Tauranga Armageddon Expo. Photo /Andrew Warner

Lana Eady-Paterson said daughter Mila, 7, dressed as Wonder Woman and 3-year-old son Arlo as Spider-Man, just loved coming to Armageddon to join in all the fun.

Advertisement

"Mila and Arlo are completely obsessed with all the Avengers' characters and if I would let him, Arlo would wear his Spider-Man costume everywhere," Eady-Paterson said.

"I also loved the Avengers too, especially Ironman, and we love coming to these types of events and seeing all the people dressed up in their colourful costumes

"It's a fun family event, and we wouldn't miss it."

An excited Mila said she "loved everything" about Armageddon. She was keen to buy goodie bags and have her photo taken with as many of those in costumes as she could.

Armageddon showcased the massive wares of pop-culture exhibitors from all across New Zealand with collectables, toys, gaming, comic items and plenty of geek glory up for sale.

Expo attendees also got to meet celebrity guests from Outlander, Shadowhunters, Teen Wolf, Lucifer, Star Trek Enterprise and more from the world of film and TV, animation, comics and beyond.

There was also a huge range of in-show events.

This included the famous Armageddon cosplay contest and parade, Electric Kiwi's Armageddon Chilli Eating Challenge, IPW live wrestling and trading card tournaments.

Armageddon Expo attendees Rebecca Morgan (left), aka Bearded Lady, and Auckland's Kayla Setter dressed as Astrid from How to Train Your Dragon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rebecca Morgan from Tauranga wowed the crowd with an amazing Bearded Lady costume from The Greatest Showman, which she spent almost two weeks making.

While Morgan's costume was created from tulle and taffeta, Her beard included human hair from a wig. For Morgan, making the beard was a fun but "painful process".

"I don't know how many times I stabbed myself with pins or burned myself with the glue gun but seeing all the little faces lighting up makes the pain all worthwhile," she said.

Close friend Aucklander Kayla Setter said she spent about a week making her Astrid costume based on the movie How to Train Your Dragon 3.

"It's great fun to be able to explore my creativity and be someone else for the day.

"It's also a great chance to catch up with friends, dress up as my favourite character and look pretty for a day which I don't normally do in my day-to-day life," Setter said.

Armageddon Expo organiser William Geradts said he was rapt at the huge turnout and was aiming to attract 10,000 people to the two-day event.

"Each year we never know what is going to happen and this year we have more gaming events and more entries for our Armageddon Cosplay Contest in Tauranga than last year.

"It's really exciting to see so many people pour through the doors, many who have gone all out in terms of their costumes which adds to all the fun and excitement."