Police in Tauranaga are looking for a man who fled the scene of a crash this morning on Girven Rd.

Police were called to the two-car crash at 5.45am at the intersection of Girven Rd and Grenada St.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene and five people from the other car have minor injuries.

Ambulance were also at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the car of the man who fled was not stolen and inquiries were ongoing to find him.

She said the road was initially blocked but it appeared to now be cleared.