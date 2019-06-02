Two ambulances attended a fatal medical event which closed a main highway in Tauranga last night.

A St John's media spokeswoman said it was alerted to the incident, in which one person died on Turret Road (State Highway 2A), by police.

In a written statement, police said emergency services were called to the incident at 5.30pm.

A road closure was in place from Hairini Bridge to the intersection of 15th Ave and Burrows St.

Motorists were asked to delay travel or choose alternate routes.

The spokeswoman said she was unable to comment further today, as the matter was being dealt with by police.

Police would not comment further this morning.