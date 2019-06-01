Tauranga travellers could face hefty delays on their way home from their long weekend getaway tomorrow as carloads make their way back to the city.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has projected the long weekend's busiest times on the road, with Monday looking to be the heaviest.

The Kaimai section of State Highway 29 heading back to Tauranga is likely to face the longest delays, with the busy period forecasted from 9.30am right through to 5pm. The traffic is projected to be at its heaviest between 10am to 4pm.

State Highway 2, westbound between Paeroa and Waihi can expect a similar situation with traffic expected to be slow moving between the hours of 10.30am and 2pm.

However, State Highway 2 between Tauranga and Katikati is predicted to be less heavy, but will still remain busy between 10.30am and 4pm.

The times are based on previous years' traffic patterns and can be subject to change based on weather and other factors.

For real-time information on the day, visit the New Zealand Transport Agency journey planner website.