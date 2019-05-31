All Blacks Sevens Coach Clark Laidlaw has named his team for the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Paris this weekend.

With Olympic qualification in the bag the team will be looking to finish the season strongly to celebrate co-captain Scott Curry's 50th outing on the Sevens Series.

There are two changes to the squad that finished fifth in London last weekend. Kurt Baker sustained a foot injury and has been replaced by Ngarohi McGarvey-Black while Scott Gregory has been released to join the New Zealand Under 20 side in Argentina and is replaced by Amanaki Nicole.

Laidlaw said the focus this week had been on recovery and review.

"We were frustrated losing the quarterfinal last weekend, I thought we bounced back well against South Africa and Ireland to finish the tournament, but we are here to win. Since arriving in France the focus has been on getting bodies and minds recovered and in our reviews we have found areas we want to replicate in our game and areas we need to improve."

Laidlaw paid credit to Curry ahead of his 50th tournament.

"It's a huge achievement, to lead and play the way he does is a huge credit to him and his family. The way he conducts himself makes him an awesome ambassador for the team on and off the field."

All Blacks Sevens player Tim Mikkelson scores under pressure from Jamie Farndale of Scotland during the London Sevens. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks Sevens will face Scotland, Japan and France on day one.

"Playing France at home is something to look forward too, we've had a couple of tight games against them, so we're excited about play them at night in their home stadium," said Laidlaw.

All Blacks Sevens team for the Paris Sevens

1. Scott Curry (cc)

2. Tim Mikkelson (cc)

3. Tone Ng Shiu

4. Joseva Ravouvou

5. Dylan Collier

6. Jona Nareki

7. Amanaki Nicole

8. Andrew Knewstubb

9. Regan Ware

10. Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

11. Joe Webber

12. Sione Molia

*Vilimoni Koroi is the travelling reserve