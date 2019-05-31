An outdoor clothing brand and a Tauranga church have partnered up to distribute free warm clothing to children in need around the Bay of Plenty.

Stoney Creek and Curate Church hope to provide 3000 packs of fleece clothing to kids in need across Tauranga, Whakatane, Opotiki and Te Puke through their "Warm Up The Streets" project.

The packs will be distributed through low decile schools and partner organisations including Open Home Foundation, Ngāti Ranginui Iwi and Tauranga Police.

This is the second time the clothing brand and church have joined up, the last time being in 2017.

The church called on the community, including individuals and businesses, to support and donate to the cause in a written statement.

The church said packs would be distributed at "Winter Parties" in June, where recipients and their whānau could celebrate alongside those involved in the project (charities, sponsors, and special volunteers) with a sausage sizzle, Milo, entertainment and face-painting.

For those children who were unable to attend these winter parties, their nominating organisations would collect and deliver their packs in person.

Stoney Creek chief executive Brent McConnell said the company aimed to help to mitigate issues that came with a lack of clothing, especially during the cold winter months.

"We hope we can bring a smile to the faces of the kids and communities that receive these packs," he said.

Curate Church lead pastors, Joel and Katie Milgate, said it was a privilege to help children and their families who are in need, both in a practical and in a way that encouraged them to reach their potential.