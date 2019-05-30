The New Zealand Transport Agency advises motorists travelling this weekend across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region to plan ahead and expect changeable weather conditions.

Bay of Plenty systems manager Rob Campbell said this was one of the busiest weekends on New Zealand roads.

He was urging drivers to take care, plan ahead and be prepared for heavy traffic.

"We are also expecting very changeable weather with rain warnings across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region and high winds predicted on the Kaimai Range," Campbell said.

He said congestion and delays were inevitable in peak times, but if everyone left plenty of time for their journey, drove to the conditions and planned ahead before leaving home, the worst of the frustrations could be eased and everyone could concentrate on arriving safely at their destination.

"Monday 1 June is also known as Gypsy Day, which means there will be a lot of stock movement across rural roads, so if you are travelling home we remind motorists to be aware of this and expect minor delays," Campbell said.

"We are heading into winter driving conditions so we ask motorists to check their car is in good "health" before heading off. This includes checking tyre pressure and tread, windscreen wipers, indicators and lights.

"We also ask motorists to drive to the conditions, there may be surface flooding on the roads, or as the temperature drops the roads may become slippery. Slow down, plan ahead and take your time we want everyone to make it to their destination safely," Campbell said.