Today's budget has been hailed a positive step forward for the environment.

This afternoon the Government announced $229 million Sustainable Land Use Package to protect and restore at-risk waterways and wetlands while providing support for farmers and growers to use their land more sustainably.

Bay Conservation Alliance chief executive Michelle Elborn said the announcement was "fantastic".

"I think our New Zealand environment has been horribly underinvested in for a significant amount of time," Elborn said.

"We do live in a beautiful place but underneath the surface, we are not doing so well."

Elborn said the Budget was positive and had created a different approach compared to previous Budgets.

"Measuring just on GDP is not a great approach. This is a real positive step forward in understanding the real cost of outcomes."

Environment Minister David Parker said the package would help tackle the environmental issues New Zealanders care about.

"It's the birthright of all New Zealanders to pop down to their local river in summer for a swim and put their head under without getting sick. Today's Budget announcement turns the tide and offers support to farmers to reduce pollution getting into our waterways," Parker said.

No one from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council was able to respond to the Budget before publication.