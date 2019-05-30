Maungatapu School students will soon be using a science microscope, a drone and hopefully an underwater camera to monitor the health of their local estuary, as one of the first schools to receive STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) equipment from the Genesis School-gen Trust.

More than 400 schools applied for STEM packages from the trust, which was set up by Genesis to provide schools with solar, science, technology, engineering and math equipment to help rangatahi (young people) solve real-world problems.

Maungatapu School principal Tane Bennett said the equipment would allow the students to extend their learning about the Rangataua Harbour, including water quality and sea life.

"We've requested a science microscope and TV monitor, an underwater camera, a drone and a science weather station— all of which will make the children's learning tangible,"

Bennett said.

"Our children lifted the hall roof with cheers of joy and jubilation when I made the announcement at a school assembly. We are absolutely blown away with the support from Genesis School-gen Trust."

Schools, including primary, intermediate and secondary schools, from Northland to Southland, applied for funding from an initial pool of $50,000.

Genesis School-gen Trust chair Lee Mauger said Maungatapu School's interest in using the local environment to drive STEM learning impressed the decision-making panel.

"Using STEM equipment to solve real-world problems is a focus for the trust and this intention was clear in Maungatapu's application. We also appreciated the clear articulation of what the students and teachers wanted to achieve, and look forward to seeing the outcome of their projects."

The Genesis School-gen trustees, including education, IT and energy-generation experts, determined which schools received equipment packages.

Genesis contributed $50,000 towards the first funding round, and would be inviting customers to donate to the charity by adding a small amount to their monthly energy bill.

In addition, Genesis covered all administration costs so that 100 per cent of donations went to schools for equipment.