Margaret Murray-Benge, a Western Bay of Plenty District Council councillor, has announced her mayoralty bid.
Murray-Benge announced her plan to run for the top job today in a written statement.
"Today, I announce my challenge for the mayoralty of Western Bay of Plenty," she said.
"I've been working in local government most of my working life. I've got the experience, the leadership skills and the drive to make a positive impact within our great community. I've been a councillor in this district for the last 15 years, and I've been instrumental in many council achievements."
Murray-Benge said she would focus on three core issues if successful in her bid - roading, controlling rates and debt levels, ensuring equality among ethnicities and genders.
The other candidates who have put their name forward include current mayor Garry Webber.