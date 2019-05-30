Margaret Murray-Benge, a Western Bay of Plenty District Council councillor, has announced her mayoralty bid.

Murray-Benge announced her plan to run for the top job today in a written statement.

"Today, I announce my challenge for the mayoralty of Western Bay of Plenty," she said.

Margaret Murray-Benge. Photo / File

"I've been working in local government most of my working life. I've got the experience, the leadership skills and the drive to make a positive impact within our great community. I've been a councillor in this district for the last 15 years, and I've been instrumental in many council achievements."

Murray-Benge said she would focus on three core issues if successful in her bid - roading, controlling rates and debt levels, ensuring equality among ethnicities and genders.

The other candidates who have put their name forward include current mayor Garry Webber.