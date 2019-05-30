Mount Maunganui College has had its most successful weekend of rugby, football and netball yet in this year's winter sports season.

Rugby

The Mount Maunganui College U14 boys' rugby team, having qualified to play in the premier grade, hosted Tauranga Boys' College Gold and beat them 58-0.

Ethan Chamberlain was the star player in the backs, proving his skill by scoring four tries. Gideon Lasaqa, who also played an outstanding game and scored one try, showed his versatility by playing full back in the first half of the match and halfback during the second half, being successful in both positions.

The Mount Maunganui College Rugby Academy has recently joined with The Athlete Factory and has already seen great improvement in the team's performances.

Mount Maunganui College's U15 team travelled to Reporoa and brought home a good win of 19-17.

The school's 1st XV boys' played a spectacular game, securing a 20-19 win against a Tauranga Boys' XV team.

George Robins was outstanding while leading from the front. Year 12 students Jaxin Daniels, Josh Hays-Jones and Geordie Hoeata also made strong contributions to the game. The team will now focus on performing well in the second division competition.

The Mount Maunganui College girls' rugby team have had three impressive wins in various grading competitions. The team has been training well and their hard work has been reflected in the team's performances.

Football

Our 1st XI girls' team played against the Whakatāne 1st XI girls in the premier competition. Whakatāne scored first against the run of play. The Mount side continued to control the ball with some good passing and were rewarded with goals from Caitlin Harris (2) and Kayleigh Belt. Mount College won 3-1.

The school's 2nd XI girls' also had a very good win with a score of 2-1 against Papamoa Junior Girls.

The Boys' 1st XI unfortunately lost to Bethlehem 1st XI, scoring one goal due to a well constructed header.



Netball

The school's Premier 1 netball team has had a successful start to their season, winning all three games in the first round.

So far they have played Trident High School, the defending champions, Te Puke High School and Rotorua High School. They have two more games left in round one against Ōtūmoetai College and Tauranga Girls', before the team crosses over to Round Two.

The team is working hard under the exceptional coaching of Helena Hoult. They are also attending weekly fitness sessions at The Athlete Factory which is great for their fitness and team culture. The team is back in the A grade at UNISS this year, so the goal for the girls is to build on every Friday night performance, so they are ready for the demands of A grade netball come September.



Mount Maunganui College's Premier 2 netball team have qualified for the premier grade competition. Last Friday they played against Aquina's Premier 1 team. Our girls played some outstanding netball but unfortunately lost the game by four goals.

