Two people have been injured in a crash involving a car and a van on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between Wairoa Rd and Taniwha Pl about 8.50 this morning.

She said the road was not blocked but traffic was backed up.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two people received minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.