Tauranga barrister Dean Blair has been appointed a District Court judge in the Family Court today.

Attorney-General David Parker announced Judge Blair would be based in Hamilton.

He was admitted to the bar in Nelson 1989 and worked there in firms and as a barrister and solicitor on his own account.

He has practised in Tauranga since 2003.

Dean Blair's work has covered a range of civil and criminal matters in both the District Court and High Court, and employment law hearings and representation.

Since 2005, he has been widely involved in Family Court cases.



Judge Blair will be sworn in on August 23 Tauranga.