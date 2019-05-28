The upgrade of the walking and biking path in the Kopurererua Valley has been completed.

In the past three months, Tauranga City Council sealed 6km of track surface to make it suitable for bike riders.

This upgraded facility increases the opportunities for people to be more active and significantly improves a key walking and cycling link between The Lakes and Tauranga city centre, the council said in a written statement.

Martin Parkes, acting general manager infrastructure, said the project was an important step in helping Tauranga become a more active city as it offered people the opportunity to walk or cycle through the reserve.

"We expect this route to become even more popular than it already is as an off-road recreational experience and a year-round off-road route for people to get to work and school."



The cost of the upgrade is $700,000, with 51 per cent of the funding from the NZ Transport Agency, according to the council's written statement.



Tauranga City Council is planning an official opening of the new upgraded facility shortly to mark the completion and to encourage people to use it.