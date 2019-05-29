Iconic New Zealand artist Moana Maniapoto will treat 20 of Tauranga's homeless to a sold-out special night of food and music tonight.

Maniapoto will be playing her show My Name is Moana at Baycourt in Tauranga at 7.30pm tonight, with Tauranga residents asked to come down and help raise funds.

The sold-out show has been brought to Tauranga by Baycourt and Ngai Te Rangi.

Twenty tickets were donated to members of Tauranga's homeless community by Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust to give them an enjoyable night they will remember.

All ticket holders will be treated to a meal, a hot drink and a night of smooth tunes.

The trust's ticket sales were designed to "feed our hungry community", with all proceeds going to the cause, said director Tommy Kapai.

Kapai said the event would be the night of a lifetime for many of Tauranga's homeless as it would be an opportunity they would never get otherwise.

He said the trust would be selling tickets to the event that included a meal provided by The Happy Puku to raise money for Kai Aroha, a group that feeds the homeless.

"Winter is coming and so people need help more than ever."

Tickets are available from Te Tuinga Whanau in Greerton and cost $30 for a single and $50 for a double.

At Baycourt, the show has sold out, but there may be some tickets available through the trust.

For any more details, contact Marcia at marcia@ttw.org.nz.